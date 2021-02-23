Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 11 deaths

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 11 people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 23, 2021, there have been 2,127,566 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 130,139 total cases and 2,274 total deaths.

The deaths include an 83-year old female from Wyoming County, a 60-year old female from Mercer County, an 86-year old female from Randolph County, a 59-year old male from Lewis County, a 75-year old male from Preston County, a 79-year old male from Mercer County, a 77-year old female from McDowell County, an 86-year old female from Lewis County, a 103-year old male from Mercer County, a 70-year old female from Mercer County, and a 70-year old female from Mingo County.

285 new cases were received within the last 24 hours.

There are 8,528 active cases.

119,337 people have recovered.

272,007 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered. 167,953 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,176), Berkeley (9,596), Boone (1,549), Braxton (773), Brooke (2,002), Cabell (7,719), Calhoun (223), Clay (370), Doddridge (465), Fayette (2,616), Gilmer (705), Grant (1,052), Greenbrier (2,380), Hampshire (1,504), Hancock (2,577), Hardy (1,263), Harrison (4,809), Jackson (1,646), Jefferson (3,585), Kanawha (11,920), Lewis (1,020), Lincoln (1,209), Logan (2,667), Marion (3,622), Marshall (2,987), Mason (1,757), McDowell (1,341), Mercer (4,175), Mineral (2,575), Mingo (2,104), Monongalia (7,815), Monroe (937), Morgan (925), Nicholas (1,164), Ohio (3,603), Pendleton (617), Pleasants (798), Pocahontas (582), Preston (2,519), Putnam (4,165), Raleigh (4,605), Randolph (2,371), Ritchie (613), Roane (491), Summers (700), Taylor (1,074), Tucker (496), Tyler (612), Upshur (1,658), Wayne (2,585), Webster (296), Wetzel (1,068), Wirt (349), Wood (6,978), Wyoming (1,731).

