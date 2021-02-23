COVID-19 vaccine clinic at old Sears location at Huntington Mall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is holding a coronavirus vaccine clinic at the old Sears location at the Huntington Mall this week.

It’s located at 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department before Jan. 30 or the Pfizer vaccine before Feb. 6 can also go to the COVID-19 Vaccine Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 through Friday, Feb. 26 to receive their second dose.

They have both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for second doses, as well as first dose appointments that were scheduled from their wait-list.

If you have any questions or concerns, you’re asked to call the Cabell-Huntington Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 304-526-3383.

