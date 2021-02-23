Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at old Sears location at Huntington Mall

COVID vaccine clinic at old Sears location at the Huntington Mall
COVID vaccine clinic at old Sears location at the Huntington Mall(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is holding a coronavirus vaccine clinic at the old Sears location at the Huntington Mall this week.

It’s located at 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department before Jan. 30 or the Pfizer vaccine before Feb. 6 can also go to the COVID-19 Vaccine Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 through Friday, Feb. 26 to receive their second dose.

They have both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for second doses, as well as first dose appointments that were scheduled from their wait-list.

If you have any questions or concerns, you’re asked to call the Cabell-Huntington Health Department COVID-19 Hotline at 304-526-3383.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash graphic
Car accident closes road in Ashland
UPDATE | Both bridges reopen
A Cabell County paramedic was injured last week, after a large chunk of ice flew off of a...
Cabell County ambulance hit by ice; paramedic injured
Fire crews battle flames at apartment complex four times
All lanes of U.S. 23 are closed Monday night in Greenup County, Kentucky, just north of the...
U.S. 23 closed in Greenup County due to power restoration work

Latest News

Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 11 deaths
President Ryan Smith of the University of Rio Grande discusses new opportunities at the college...
Tuition Affordability Plan at the University at Rio Grande
Lead actor, Ashley Stinnett, in ‘The Good Fight’ talks filming, covid-19 precautions and...
‘The Good Fight’ star Ashley Stinnett
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021.
First Warning Forecast