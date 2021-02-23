Advertisement

Herd’s Vitor Dias named Player of the Week

Marshall plays ETSU this afternoon
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men’s soccer junior forward Vitor Dias was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

Dias scored a career-high two goals and notched two assists. It is his first weekly award.

The Brasilia, Brazil native played in just the second half and used some fancy footwork and moves to provide opportunities for his teammates and then to capitalize on passes.

Dias recorded his two assists before his goals. The first came in the 56th minute when junior Jan-Erik Leinhos nailed in a pass from Dias. Just over three minutes later, redshirt sophomore Milo Yosef scored off a quick double pass from Dias to senior Jamil Roberts, then to Yosef.

Dias then scored back-to-back goals for Marshall with the first coming in the 67th minute with a nice soft loft over the goalkeeper. His second score of the match came in the 71st minute as Dias drilled a shot from about 18 yards away on a pass from junior Nathan Dossantos.

Marshall is back in action at 3:30 p.m. against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Hoops Family Field.

