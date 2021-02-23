Advertisement

How genetic testing impacts health and wellness

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

In recent years, genetic testing has been used as a way to help detect predispositions for certain health risks, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and celiac disease.

Genetic Trends Expert Jhulianna Cintron and 23andMe Customer Marc Lovicott joined Rob on Studio 3 to share firsthand how genetic health information can help people make positive changes to their life.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash graphic
Car accident closes road in Ashland
UPDATE | Both bridges reopen
A Cabell County paramedic was injured last week, after a large chunk of ice flew off of a...
Cabell County ambulance hit by ice; paramedic injured
All lanes of U.S. 23 are closed Monday night in Greenup County, Kentucky, just north of the...
U.S. 23 closed in Greenup County due to power restoration work
Fire crews battle flames at apartment complex four times

Latest News

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger involved in Tuesday AM car accident
Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas
KCHD asking to call if you didn’t get your second dose of the vaccine
Hallmark actress on new season of 'When Calls the Heart'
Hallmark actress on new season of ‘When Calls the Heart’