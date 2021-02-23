Advertisement

KCHD asking to call if you didn’t get your second dose of the vaccine

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is saying you can call them if you haven’t received your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

If the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department gave you the first dose of your Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine between December 15 and February 6, and you haven’t received a call about your second dose, you’re asked to call the health department.

You can call 304-348-8080 ext.2 to schedule your second dose.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash graphic
Car accident closes road in Ashland
UPDATE | Both bridges reopen
A Cabell County paramedic was injured last week, after a large chunk of ice flew off of a...
Cabell County ambulance hit by ice; paramedic injured
All lanes of U.S. 23 are closed Monday night in Greenup County, Kentucky, just north of the...
U.S. 23 closed in Greenup County due to power restoration work
Fire crews battle flames at apartment complex four times

Latest News

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger involved in Tuesday AM car accident
Large fire in Cameron after a major accident
Fiery explosion after train vs. 18 wheeler collision in Texas
Hallmark actress on new season of 'When Calls the Heart'
Hallmark actress on new season of ‘When Calls the Heart’
How genetic testing impacts health and wellness
How genetic testing impacts health and wellness