KCHD asking to call if you didn’t get your second dose of the vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is saying you can call them if you haven’t received your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

If the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department gave you the first dose of your Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine between December 15 and February 6, and you haven’t received a call about your second dose, you’re asked to call the health department.

You can call 304-348-8080 ext.2 to schedule your second dose.

