Kentucky Governor announces $1.4 million in grants to help law enforcement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble announced that $1.4 million has been awarded to assist state and local law enforcement.

They made the announcement Tuesday.

$1,443,776 has been awarded in grant funding from the federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) to 13 local government agencies across Kentucky. This program helps further the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s mission of assisting law enforcement’s efforts to prevent or reduce crime and violence.

These funds are distributed to state administering agencies based on a formula that takes population and crime statistics into account. Funds can be used to hire additional personnel, purchase equipment, supplies, contractual support, training, technical assistance and information systems for criminal justice. The Justice and Public Safety Cabinet conducts a competitive application cycle on an annual basis.

In our region, the City of Raceland/FADE Task Force will be getting $134,757. The Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Task Force will get $137,791.

“Many law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth do not have the resources to specifically address and investigate drug offenses along with the related violent crimes. The JAG Grant award allows such agencies to contribute manpower to task forces, like the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force, for these necessary endeavors. These investigative task forces, made possible through JAG resources, also create a bridge to work with other social agencies involved in drug abuse - harm reduction, such as the NKY Office of Drug Control Policy,” said Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force Director Christopher Conners.

“Kentucky’s law enforcement officers, and others across the nation, face extraordinary challenges daily with both strength and resilience, but often times with limited resources. My administration believes it is crucial to provide funding to our state and local government agencies for them to purchase the tools and resources that will not only allow them to protect our communities, but ensure their own safety as they stand on the front lines every day,” said Gov. Beshear.

Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary C. Noble said, “the Cabinet places special emphasis on awarding regional and multi-jurisdictional programs and projects with JAG grant funding that are being aggressive and proactive when it comes to strengthening public safety in our communities.”

