Ky. Gov. Beshear announces plan to get students back in the classroom

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday announced a new executive order to get students back in the classroom.

He explained that his order recommends all school districts, public and private, to offer and expand in-person learning beginning March 1 or seven days after educators have received their second dose of the vaccine (7 to 14 days afterward). Beshear said the ultimate decision to return will be left to local school districts.

“We believe we can have safe resumption of in-person learning,” Beshear said, emphasizing measures will be taken to ensure safety. He said capacity issues will have to be considered.

In Tuesday’s COVID-19 report, the governor announced 1,497 new cases, which is a bit elevated over previous days.

Beshear also announced 16 more deaths.

The 6.30% positivity rate was the lowest since Nov. 4.

“I still think we’re generally moving in the right direction,” the governor said.

He added that about 10,000 additional doses of the vaccine are expected weekly in coming weeks.

As of Tuesday, more than 594,000 Kentuckians have received at least a first dose of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.