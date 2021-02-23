Advertisement

New police chief appointed in Syracuse, Ohio

Sgt. Michael Oliver was promoted to police chief Monday night in the village of Syracuse, Ohio.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYRACUSE, Ohio (WSAZ) - The village of Syracuse has a new police chief.

During a meeting Monday night, Village Council and Mayor Eric Cunningham voted to promote Sgt. Michael Oliver, who has been with the department since 2016, to chief.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve the Syracuse community and for the leadership of former Chief of Police Mony Wood” Oliver said.

Last month, Wood became chief of the village of Middleport Police Department -- all while serving as the interim chief of the Syracuse Police Department.

