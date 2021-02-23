Power restored to 82% of customers with AEP

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Power has been restored to 82% of customers with AEP who lost service from the ice storms this month.

According to Appalachian Power, outages peaked at 97,000 customers and have dropped to approximately 17,000.

There are several workers in Cabell, Jackson, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne counties.

Below are how many that are without power as of 11 a.m. Tuesday in our viewing area:

Cabell: 5,250

Jackson: 1,025

Lincoln: 1,538

Mason: 1,442

Putnam: 1,364

AEP says most customers will have service restored by 10 p.m. Friday, February 26.

All stations and circuits are functioning. The Wayne Station that was heavily damaged returned to service at 9 p.m. Monday, which gave power back to thousands of people.

Assessment teams are estimating that as many as 600 broken poles and roughly 2,400 spans of wire must be replaced to restore all customers to service.

There are still remote areas that can’t be accessed, because they’re covered by trees, which hinders the ability to start repairs and extends restoration time.

