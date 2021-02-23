Pub license suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders

CHARELSTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A pub in Charleston has been forced to close after the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration suspended its license for violating Gov. Jim Justice’s executive orders and WVABCA advisories.

The Copper Pint Pub on Kanawha Boulevard, East, has been advised to immediately cease all operations for the violation of Gov. Justice’s State of Emergency and executive orders issued from March of 2020 through February of 2021.

According to WVABCA Commissioner, Fredric Wooton, after receiving complaints of overcrowding and COVID-19 violations, an enforcement agent went to the pub and took photographs and video on February 20.

Officials say the agent documented that the business was violating social distancing and face covering requirements and was in excess of the 50% seating capacity guideline.

At the time, there was live entertainment and customers were congregating and dancing, the administration writes. Officials say there was also a line of people waiting to get inside.

According to the WVABCA, the pub may reopen for approved operations on Sunday, March 7 following an explanation letter and improvement plan submitted by the owner.

Officials say any further violations could result in additional monetary sanctions, further suspension and possible revocation of the licensee’s license.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.