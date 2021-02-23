Rolling roadblocks planned while AEP cuts trees

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Highways says there will be a series of rolling roadblocks while AEP crews clear trees from power lines.

These will be along eastbound and westbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 8 on Thursday, February 25 between 9 and 11 a.m.

West Virginia State Police will slow traffic during this time.

This is to remove trees that were brought down during recent ice storms.

