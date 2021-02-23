Advertisement

Rolling roadblocks planned while AEP cuts trees

Road work graphic
Road work graphic(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Highways says there will be a series of rolling roadblocks while AEP crews clear trees from power lines.

These will be along eastbound and westbound lanes of I-64 near mile marker 8 on Thursday, February 25 between 9 and 11 a.m.

West Virginia State Police will slow traffic during this time.

This is to remove trees that were brought down during recent ice storms.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash graphic
Car accident closes road in Ashland
UPDATE | Both bridges reopen
A Cabell County paramedic was injured last week, after a large chunk of ice flew off of a...
Cabell County ambulance hit by ice; paramedic injured
Bath & Body Works at Huntington Mall moving to new, bigger location
Pub license suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders

Latest News

James Hutchinson
Arrest made in arson in Chapmanville
West Virginia DMV
West Virginia DMV to keep appointment system
police lights
Kentucky Governor announces $1.4 million in grants to help law enforcement
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger involved in Tuesday AM car accident