Advertisement

States to get 14.5 million doses of vaccine this week

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — States will receive about 14.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine this week, marking a nearly 70% increase in distribution of doses over the last month, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations -- and that was before extreme winter weather delayed the delivery of about 6 million doses this past week.

The number of doses states will receive will increase from the 8.6 million a week they received during Biden’s first week in office. Last week, the White House announced that states would receive 13.5 million doses of the vaccine.

The White House announced last week that it’s in the process of doubling to 2 million the number of doses sent directly to pharmacies. Psaki also noted White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told governors on Tuesday that pharmacies will see an increase in allocation by about 100,000 doses this week.

President Joe Biden has said that every American who wants a vaccination can get one by the end of July.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash graphic
Car accident closes road in Ashland
UPDATE | Both bridges reopen
A Cabell County paramedic was injured last week, after a large chunk of ice flew off of a...
Cabell County ambulance hit by ice; paramedic injured
All lanes of U.S. 23 are closed Monday night in Greenup County, Kentucky, just north of the...
U.S. 23 closed in Greenup County due to power restoration work
Fire crews battle flames at apartment complex four times

Latest News

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car crash
Texas cold stunned sea turtle released
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Drug executives: Big jump in vaccine supply is coming soon
In this May 17, 2020, photo, a mural of Ahmaud Arbery is on display in Brunswick, Ga., where...
Memorials, lawsuit mark death anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger involved in Tuesday AM car accident