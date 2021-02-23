The thaw is on!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Day number two of the great thaw saw the snowpack at ground level slowly whittle away. Sunday’s falling icicles now turned inti slushy puddles. The meltdown comes at a fortuitous time since no big rain storms are around to ensue high water or flooding.

The overnight ice pack will offer the risk of patchy black ice where thermometers permit. Still most sunrise readings will be above freezing under a cloud cover.

That cloud deck will quickly scour away setting the stage for the sun to make a longer appearance (10 am thru dusk). Highs are tricky and dependent on where snow and ice are still on the ground. Unlike bare ground areas where temperatures will get close to 50, the ice fields will act as an open refrigerator keeping temperatures 5 degrees warmer in Interior Ohio and Central WV.

Out ahead of the next cold front, temperatures will rise through the 50s on Wednesday before a wind shift knocks readings down. While a rain and snow shower will fall with the passage of the front, only a few hundredths (.01″) to quarter inch are anticipated.

The week will close out with clouds and cool air before a soaking weekend rain arrives. Details TBA!

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.