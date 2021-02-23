Thousands without power in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Power has over 2,000 line employees, foresters and assessors out to get power restored.

As of Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., approximately 6,445 customers are without power.

Boyd County: 2,370

Carter County: 1,582

Lawrence County: 2,261

Kentucky Power says it has restored power to about 89% of customers who have been part of the ice and snow events this month.

Estimated restoration time for southern Carter County, including customers in Big Sandy, Williard, Denton and Coalton areas will have power restored before or by the end of the week.

In Boyd and Lawrence Counties, it is expected that most customers or 95% will be restored by Wednesday, February 24 or sooner. Some outages may extend through the end of the week.

For Olive Hill and Morehead, restorations will be Wednesday, February 24 or sooner. A few small pockets of customers may extend through end of the week.

You can call 1-800-572-1113 to get the most up-to-date and more specific estimated restoration information.

