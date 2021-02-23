Tiger involved in Tuesday AM car accident

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WSAZ) - Tiger Woods was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Los Angeles that required using the ‘Jaws of Life’. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff, it occurred at 7:12 a.m. on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchol Palos Verdes. Woods was taken to an area hospital where he his being treated for his injuries. It is reported that the vehicle sustained major damage in the single-vehicle crash. The incident is being investigated by the the LASD Lomita Station.

Tigers’ agent Leigh Steinberg released this statement within the last hour. “Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

