U.S. 23 closed in Greenup County due to power restoration work

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – All lanes of U.S. 23 are closed Monday night, just north of the Industrial Parkway at mile-marker 8.6, as AEP crews make major repairs.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 made that announcement, saying crews are working at a tower carrying overhead transmission lines. They’re evaluating a 765-kilovolt transmission line in that area.

According to KTCD officials, northbound drivers on U.S. 23 should turn left on state Route 67 at Wurtland, travel about 4 miles, then exit right onto state Route 207 and follow it to state Route 1 north to U.S. 23 at Greenup.

Meanwhile, southbound drivers on U.S. 23 are advised to turn right on state Route 1 south, travel for nearly 5 miles, then turn left on state Route 207 toward Flatwoods, then at the interchange take state Route 67 north to return at U.S. 23 at Wurtland.

Transportation officials say the detours could remain in place for the next 24 hours or more. Drivers should expect heavy traffic and delays along detour routes.

They also announced:

“Through traffic between Columbus, Chillicothe, Portsmouth and destinations south of Ashland such as Louisa, Paintsville, and Pikeville, or commercial traffic connecting between U.S. 23 in Ohio and I-64 should consider using U.S. 52 through Ohio or other alternate routes.”

