WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Wayne County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday due to ongoing power issues, according to the County Commission.

Wayne County is one of the hardest-hit counties in the region from recent ice storms. As of 5 p.m. Monday, 11,332 AEP customers were still without power, according to the company.

