West Virginia DMV to keep appointment system

West Virginia DMV
West Virginia DMV(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles says they plan to continue to use the appointment scheduler.

They said this is because appointments help customers complete their business transactions quickly and easily.

The WV DMV says they have received numerous testimonials from customers that are thrilled with fast and friendly service, and no longer having to wait in line.

This system was created after the COVID-19 pandemic hit to help with social distancing.

Officials say to help those that may not have internet connection to make an appointment, they can call for appointment assistance.

The DMV is accepting walk-in customers as time allows for those who need help and don’t want to make an appointment.

Click here to schedule an appointment or for more information.

