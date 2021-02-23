Advertisement

W.Va. Board of Education set to meet Tuesday

The West Virginia Board of Education's meeting is expected to focus on education bills and in-person instruction.(WDTV)
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Members of the West Virginia Board of Education are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The agenda is shorter compared to others in the past.

Normally, it’s a jam-packed agenda with several topics, but only three topics are on the docket for Tuesday.

The meeting will focus on education bills and in-person instruction.

According to the agenda, board members will discuss some of the education bills that are popping up in the house and senate.

The legislative session started a month ago.

So far, with the house and the senate combined, there have been 81 bills regarding K-12 education.

They cover a variety of topics including providing participation in school sports and charter schools.

Also on the agenda is a discussion about in-person education.

The state’s Coronavirus Czar, Clay Marsh, will be in attendance along with officials from West Virginia State.

During this discussion, motions concerning options for in-person learning can be brought to the floor.

The West Virginia Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

