WVEA urges State Board of Education to maintain flexible, blended learning model

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee addressed the West Virginia State Board of Education Tuesday during a special meeting to discuss in-person instruction options following Governor Jim Justice’s executive order for full-time in-person instruction to resume in elementary and middle schools. High school in-person instruction continues to be determined by the COVID-19 map color.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic barreled into our lives, our driving concern has been and continues to be the safety of our students, their families and educators. West Virginia educators have done the impossible to reach each student even with the lack of technology and broadband, all the while caring for their own families,” said Lee. “It is imperative you do the right thing for our students and our public schools and maintain the flexible, blended learning model. Respect educators’ professional judgment in safely teaching our students.”

Lee cited a Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report showing students and educators are indeed transmitters of COVID-19. Lee shared with board members photos of classrooms where educators worked hard to maintain a safe, social distanced classroom and where safety was impossible because of the size of the room and the numbers of students in each classroom. He reiterated his invitation for State Board members to visit classrooms to “to see for yourselves the teaching and learning conditions our students and educators are living with every day. And ask yourself – is this a safe situation in the midst of this pandemic?”

Lee reminded state board members that educators “must remain a priority in getting vaccinated so they can feel safe as they work with our students. That promise must be kept.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.