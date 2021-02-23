WVU’s McBride gets Big 12 honor

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia guard Deuce McBride has played a key role in West Virginia’s 5-game road winning streak in the Big 12 and he was rewarded with it Monday.

McBride, along with Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, was named co Big 12 Player of the Week.

McBride scored 17 points to go with four assists and three rebounds in WVU’s win at No. 12 Texas. The sophomore guard shot 41.7 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range. He ranks in seven different statistical categories in the Big 12.

