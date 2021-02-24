2021 WVU Blue Gold game is set

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (February 23, 2021) – West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game presented by Encova on Saturday, April 24, at 1 p.m., at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.Due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, and for the overall safety of spectators at outdoor events, the attendance allowed in Milan Puskar Stadium for the Gold-Blue Spring Game and ticket information will be announced at a later time. Information on parking, online streaming and the television broadcast also will be released at a later date.

A portion of the proceeds from the Gold-Blue Game once again will benefit WVU Medicine Children’s. Since 1984, the Mountaineers have donated more than $768,000 to WVU Medicine Children’s.

