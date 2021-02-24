Advertisement

A Signature Huntington’s 150th Anniversary Event

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A big birthday deserves a big celebration and this year the Huntington 150th birthday is celebrating creatively. The Good Time Show with Michael Valentine is a virtual variety show that includes artists, a pepperoni cook off, WSAZ’s very own Tim Irr and much more.

The Good Time Show host, Michael Valentine, shares with this year’s show entails and how this all came about.

You can live stream the show on February 27th at 7:30p.m. right here on WSAZ website, the WSAZ Facebook page or on the City of Huntington’s Facebook page.

