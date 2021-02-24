About 10,000 isolated outages taking more time to fix in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Storms knocked almost 100,000 AEP customers off the power grid earlier this month. Two weeks later, a little less than 10,000 are still going without.

Wednesday morning, that number was around 12,000 outages.

Cheyenne Young and her family live off Sugar Camp Road in Putnam County -- one of the counties hardest hit by the ice storm.

“It went off about two weeks ago around Valentine’s Day, and then came back on, and then went back off, and then came back on, and then now it’s off today,” Young said.

“They have a generator but it only keeps the fridge running,” Young said. “From the time that it has been out we have spent six hundred dollars on gas.”

Wednesday was the first warm day in months, and Young was thankful to be able to go outside.

AEP says they have gotten most power outages that affect larger groups of customers.

Now they are working on outages that affect more isolated groups like Young and her family.

The reason their power keeps going out is because AEP drones continue to uncover more damage.

“We’re tired of it going on and off,” Young said.

Originally, AEP said Putnam County’s power would be on Monday night, but those isolated outages could take until Friday.

Young’s neighborhood, AEP said, is one of the six outages with more than 100 customers still living without power.

“We have a little heater that we have extension chords running through the house, and we have two freezers hooked up and we have our refrigerator hooked up,” Young said.

AEP said if you’re still out of power to check where electricity is coming from and make sure there’s no damage. Customers are responsible for repairs to the meter box and equipment attached to their homes.

