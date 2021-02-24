About 5,200 Kentucky Power customers still without service

Advertisement

About 5,200 Kentucky Power customers are still without power, the company said Tuesday evening.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – About 5,200 Kentucky Power customers are still without power, the company said Tuesday evening.

As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, counties with the most outages are Boyd (1,800), Carter (1,245) and Lawrence (2,086).

At its peak after back-to-back ice storms, more than 59,000 Kentucky Power customers were without power. About 90% of customers have been restored since then.

The southern part of Carter County is especially hard hit, according to the company, who said most customers in that area will have power restored before or by the end of the week.

Most customers in Boyd and Lawrence counties are expected to be back on the grid by Wednesday or sooner.

