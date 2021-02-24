AEP says under 12,000 customers remain out of power in W.Va.

(WSAZ) - While outages peaked at 97,000 customers, AEP reports Wednesday that under 12,000 customers remain without power.

AEP says all stations and circuits, and most three-phase service has been restored. Crews are now focused on repairing power in smaller outages affecting fewer customers.

Almost 400 line crews, along with almost 200 tree trimming crews, plus assessors, crew guides, flaggers and safety personnel make up the work force of 2,500 people restoring power in the six counties hardest hit by the storms, including Cabell, Jackson, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne counties.

Assessment teams estimate that 600 broken poles and roughly 2,400 spans of wire must be replaced to restore all customers to service. Drones continue to uncover more damage, including downed wire and transformers, broken and splintered cross arms, poles, transmissions towers and other equipment.

Special Focus on Small Outages

Around 1,080 different outage cases have been identified, with repairs needed at each before power can be restored.

Of these outage cases, only six have more than 100 customers. The rest of the outages affect only a few customers.

The company is placing special focus on these small outages to ensure all necessary human and material resources are dedicated to restoring power to those customers.

Customers still out of power should check where service comes into their homes and make sure there’s no damage that would prevent their power from being restored. Customers are responsible for any repairs to the meter box and other equipment attached to their homes, not including the meter itself or the line from the pole to their home.

As workers address smaller or individual outages, restoration times will be updated to provide customers a more customized estimate of when power will be restored to their homes. Customers can see the restoration estimate for their home on the outage map at AppalachianPower.com , the Appalachian Power app, or through text and email alerts.

West Virginia Outages by County and Restoration Estimates

Under 12,000 customers remain out of power. Counties most affected include Cabell, where 3,430 customers are without service; Jackson, 447; Lincoln, 914; Mason, 1,242; and Putnam, 1,123 and Wayne, 5,475.

Most customers without power will have service restored by 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

These are estimates for overall completion. Thousands of customers will have service restored each day, AEP says.

In isolated individual cases and outages with extensive damage, restoration may extend beyond these estimates.

