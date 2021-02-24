Bid award for paving work on the section of Corridor H approved

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has approved the bid award for paving work on the section of Corridor H (U.S. Route 48) between Kerens and Parsons.

“To say this project is a big deal would be an understatement. We’re upgrading thousands of roads all across the state, but Corridor H has always been my number one priority in terms of our highways,” Gov. Justice said. “Finishing Corridor H will bring more people and businesses through our state than you can imagine, and with them will come more jobs, exposure, and countless other great opportunities.”

The contract for the project has been awarded to West Virginia Paving Inc., with a low bid of $29,970,497.14. Work will include 7.5 miles of asphalt paving on Corridor H; from Kerens in Randolph County to where the corridor connects with U.S. Route 219 – just east of Parsons in Tucker County.The winning bid for the project was more than $6.5 million under the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Engineer’s Estimate of $36,516,269.10.

When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in Strasburg, Virginia.

Currently, 101 miles of Corridor H are open to traffic in West Virginia, with 31 miles left to open, including the section from Kerens to Parsons. To date, an estimated $1.93 billion has been spent on Corridor H. However, an estimated $1.10 billion-worth of work remains.

In June 2020, Gov. Justice announced that West Virginia had been awarded $12 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help fund the section of Corridor H between Kerens and Parsons.

The paving project from Kerens to Parsons is scheduled to begin this spring. The project currently has an estimated completion date of late 2023.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.