Box truck hits power pole

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A box truck has hit a power pole.

It happened on County Road 32 and County Road 68, according to dispatchers. The road is shut down at this time.

There’s no word if anyone was hurt or if there are any power outages.

The Chesapeake-Union Township Fire Department says four electric poles are broken.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.