Box truck hits power pole

Box truck into power pole in Chesapeake.
Box truck into power pole in Chesapeake.(Chesapeake-Union Township Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - A box truck has hit a power pole.

It happened on County Road 32 and County Road 68, according to dispatchers. The road is shut down at this time.

There’s no word if anyone was hurt or if there are any power outages.

The Chesapeake-Union Township Fire Department says four electric poles are broken.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

