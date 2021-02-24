Advertisement

Community no longer stranded, thanks to National Guard

Feb. 23, 2021
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Neighbors along one road hit hard by the ice storms are grateful to no longer be stranded.

WSAZ reported last Thursday on West Virginia National Guard members working to clear downed trees and debris off Robin Hills Lane in Kenova.

Neighbors say there was so much damage and so many trees down, despite all the help, their road still wasn’t back open until Sunday.

In all, they say they were stranded 10 days.

They’re relieved they can get out now and that ambulances and firetrucks can get to them if needed.

“We were just tickled to death, just happy,” Sheila Miracle said. “We were just ready to get out and go after being cooped up in the house.”

“That was unbelievable relief,” Naomah Norris said. “It was like load lifted off of us.”

While power is back on for some neighbors there, Norris, who’s battling cancer, says she’s been told her electricity won’t be restored until possibly March 2.

“It’s like living in a war zone,” Norris said.

