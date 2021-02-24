Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 1,306 new cases, 51 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate had fallen to its lowest in nearly four months.

It stood at 5.9%, the lowest since Oct. 27.

Despite that encouraging news, the governor reported 51 more deaths, bringing the statewide total to 4,527 Kentuckians lost due to the virus.

He announced 1,306 more positive cases.

“We are getting these vaccines out faster than the federal government can provide them, so there’s a lot of hope moving into the future,” Beshear said in a release. “We are going to defeat this virus this year, but until then, we’ve got to protect each other.”

