COVID-19 W.VA. | 11 additional deaths, 243 new cases

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The coronavirus death toll grew by 11 Wednesday morning in the State of West Virginia and 243 new cases of the virus were reported.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 24, there have been 2,135,914 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 130,382 total cases and 2,285 total deaths.

Of the 130,382 cases in the Mountain State, officials say 8,067 are considered active.

According to the DHHR, 120,030 have recovered from virus complications and 169,832 West Virginians have now been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

273,391 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination. To find that registration form click here.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 95-year old female from Mercer County, an 80-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old female from Grant County, a 76-year old male from Wood County, a 90-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Boone County, a 79-year old female from Mercer County, a 58-year old male from Mercer County, a 76-year old male from Marion County, and a 57-year old male from Logan County.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,182), Berkeley (9,605), Boone (1,553), Braxton (769), Brooke (2,009), Cabell (7,740), Calhoun (224), Clay (371), Doddridge (466), Fayette (2,622), Gilmer (706), Grant (1,054), Greenbrier (2,381), Hampshire (1,511), Hancock (2,577), Hardy (1,261), Harrison (4,804), Jackson (1,649), Jefferson (3,592), Kanawha (11,941), Lewis (1,026), Lincoln (1,215), Logan (2,668), Marion (3,626), Marshall (2,989), Mason (1,758), McDowell (1,340), Mercer (4,184), Mineral (2,574), Mingo (2,107), Monongalia (7,837), Monroe (937), Morgan (927), Nicholas (1,170), Ohio (3,609), Pendleton (618), Pleasants (799), Pocahontas (584), Preston (2,518), Putnam (4,172), Raleigh (4,636), Randolph (2,375), Ritchie (616), Roane (493), Summers (700), Taylor (1,081), Tucker (499), Tyler (612), Upshur (1,660), Wayne (2,586), Webster (305), Wetzel (1,074), Wirt (349), Wood (6,991), Wyoming (1,730).

