Explosion reported at West Virginia State Police forensic lab, person injured

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person sustained serious injuries Wednesday morning at the West Virginia State Police detachment in South Charleston after an explosion.

According to Metro 911, chemicals exploded in a forensic lab.

Dispatchers say the scene is active currently and Hazmat crews are there investigating.

The detachment is located along Jefferson Road.

