Advertisement

Explosion reported at West Virginia State Police forensic lab, person injured

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A person sustained serious injuries Wednesday morning at the West Virginia State Police detachment in South Charleston after an explosion.

According to Metro 911, chemicals exploded in a forensic lab.

Dispatchers say the scene is active currently and Hazmat crews are there investigating.

The detachment is located along Jefferson Road.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soul Minnehan, 1, was abducted Monday from a home in Franklin County, Ohio, investigators say.
UPDATE: 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect arrested
Bath & Body Works at Huntington Mall moving to new, bigger location
W.Va. schools mandated to return for full-time in-person learning
The Pint Pub on Kanawha Boulevard East has been advised to immediately cease all operations for...
Pub license suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger involved in Tuesday AM car accident

Latest News

Lowe’s stores filling 600-plus jobs in Charleston and Huntington
AEP says under 12,000 customers remain out of power in W.Va.
Power outage
Over 1,000 still without power with Big Sandy RECC
COVID-19 W.VA. | 11 additional deaths, 243 new cases