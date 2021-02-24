Girl Scout Cookies available for delivery through Grubhub

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Samoas, Thin Mints, Tagalongs and more delivered to your doorstep.

The next time you are sitting on your couch and get a hankering for Girl Scout cookies, all you’ll have to do is place an order through Grubhub.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council has partnered with Grubhub to deliver cookies to people in Charleston.

Beginning Feb. 27, customers will be able to log into the food ordering and delivery Grubhub app or website and add Samoas, Thin Mints, Trefoils, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Girl Scout S’mores, Toffee-tastics and Lemon-Ups to their cart for delivery or pick up at 321 Virginia St W, Charleston, WV 25302.

This service will be available on weekends 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 28.

Proceeds will benefit troops while providing another innovative way for Girl Scouts to safely meet their goals they set for the year and learn key entrepreneurial skills. A hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, local Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology.

“This is a great opportunity to partner with a nationwide business to help spread the joy of Girl Scout Cookies,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. “It allows our Girl Scouts to simultaneously reach their goals while learning new business skills.”

Cookie season kicked off across the state, and beyond, on Friday, Jan. 8.

Proceeds from the sale stay local and have led to support for animal shelters, food banks and more in communities – all while teaching girls crucial skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

