Herd soccer shuts out ETSU

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall men’s soccer team tallied its second shutout in three days, 2-0, over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Tuesday at Hoops Family Field. The Thundering Herd outshot the Bucs 21-2.

Marshall improves to 2-0-1 while ETSU falls to 0-3-0.

“(The win) feels great,” Herd assistant coach Petsa Ivanovic said. “I think our guys executed the plan. We struggled in the first half a little bit. Once we positioned, we were able to create chances. Their (ETSU) keeper did a phenomenal job. We told them to continue working. It’s great to win and not concede any goals, which is very good to see. Tough game, especially when you hang out on an opponent for so long.”

The Herd had many opportunities throughout the first half, outshooting ETSU 13-1 with seven shots on goal. Redshirt sophomore Milo Yosef and senior Pedro Dolabella had two shots on goal each. Marshall’s first shot on goal came in the 17th minute as junior Vitor Dias had a chance but could not capitalize. The Herd dominated possession in the first half as the Bucs managed its only shot in the eighth minute with junior Oliver Semmle there to make the save.

The teams combined for 19 fouls, one yellow card each in the first 45 minutes of play, and went in at the half scoreless.

The Herd kept up the pressure in the second half and the squad finally broke through. Dias, who earlier in the day was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, sent in a strike from 10 yards out to beat the keeper to the far corner. Dolabella picked up the assist on the score in the 53rd minute. Dias, with his third goal of the year, has already tied his 2019 scoring output. Dolabella in his return to the lineup, played 73 minutes and tallied his eighth career assist.

In the 65th minute, junior Vinicius Fernandes found the back of the net after receiving a pass from sophomore Jacob Adams. It was the first goal of the season for Fernandes and the sixth of his career. Adams recorded his first career assist.

The Marshall attack, as well as the Herd’s stifling defense, allowed just one shot for ETSU in the second half that went high.

Marshall returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m., as Bowling Green makes the trip to Hoops Family Field.

