Investigators searching for missing 1-year-old boy
Amber Alert issued
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a 1-year-old boy who investigators say has been abducted. An Amber Alert has been issued in response.
According to a tweet from the sheriff’s department, Soul Minnehan was taken from a home in Madison Township.
Investigators believe the suspect is armed.
The suspect is driving a 2003 black GMC Yukon Denali with Ohio tags JGP2058.
According to the Amber Alert, Soul was wearing blue pajamas when he was taken.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.