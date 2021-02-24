Advertisement

Juvenile shot, couple facing child neglect charges

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A couple from Mount Hope, West Virginia is facing child neglect charges following a shooting and drug investigation.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened in December of 2020. Fayette County sheriff’s deputies responded to an accidental shooting involving juveniles that happened at a home along Mill Creek Road.

One juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the head and had to be hospitalized, deputies say.

At the time of the incident, Sheriff Mike Fridley says seven juveniles were inside the home under the care of the couple.

Also, through the course of their investigation, Sheriff Fridley says deputies uncovered what appeared to be a large-scale drug trafficking operation at the home.

Investigators found a large amount of heroin as well as firearms and evidence of interstate trafficking between the region and Detroit, Michigan.

Craig Webster and Angela Webster have been charged with seven counts of gross child neglect and conspiracy to commit a felony.

