Kanawha deputies asking for public’s assistance in locating alleged burglar

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an alleged burglar.

According to a Facebook post from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, James King, 46, of St. Albans, is wanted on charges of burglary, grand larceny, and conspiracy.

The felony charges are in relation to an incident that took place in Cross Lanes earlier this month.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at (304)-357-0169.

