Advertisement

Kanawha deputies asking for public’s assistance in locating alleged burglar

According to a Facebook post from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, James King, 46, of St....
According to a Facebook post from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, James King, 46, of St. Albans, is wanted on charges of burglary, grand larceny, and conspiracy.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an alleged burglar.

According to a Facebook post from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, James King, 46, of St. Albans, is wanted on charges of burglary, grand larceny, and conspiracy.

The felony charges are in relation to an incident that took place in Cross Lanes earlier this month.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at (304)-357-0169.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soul Minnehan, 1, was abducted Monday from a home in Franklin County, Ohio, investigators say.
UPDATE: 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect arrested
W.Va. schools mandated to return for full-time in-person learning
Bath & Body Works at Huntington Mall moving to new, bigger location
The Pint Pub on Kanawha Boulevard East has been advised to immediately cease all operations for...
Pub license suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger involved in Tuesday AM car accident

Latest News

A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
Bill to prohibit vehicles from driving slow in the left lane advances
More than 1,000 Lawrence County educators were vaccinated Wednesday.
Lawrence County teachers vaccinated at mass vaccination event
David Kahn, Broadcast and Media Relations Manager for the West Virginia Power, joins the WSAZ...
WSAZ Now Desk | West Virginia Power baseball joins new league, under new ownership
When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in...
Bid award for paving work on the section of Corridor H approved