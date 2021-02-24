Advertisement

KDMC vaccine appointments rescheduled after winter storms

On Tuesday, 1,300 appointments were scheduled, according to KDMC vaccine clinic coordinator Bob...
On Tuesday, 1,300 appointments were scheduled, according to KDMC vaccine clinic coordinator Bob Hammond.(WSAZ Amber Sipe)
By Amber Sipe
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Winter weather forced thousands of people across the country to miss their COVID-19 vaccine appointment last week. Now hospitals and health departments in the Tri-State are playing catch up.

King’s Daughters Medical Center normally sees 1,000 vaccine appointments per day. Last week, that number dropped to 600 because of bad winter weather. On Tuesday, 1,300 appointments were scheduled, according to vaccine clinic coordinator Bob Hammond.

“The crowds are a bit larger, and we anticipate that it’ll continue through the rest of the week,” Hammond said.

Hundreds of appointments were added to an already-full schedule at KDMC. After last week’s cancellations, some people had to wait a few extra days for their second vaccine dose, but Hammond said it is still important to get fully vaccinated.

“You want to have it between 28 and 31 days, but you can go up to six weeks,” Hammond said. “Ideally, you want to get it as soon as possible.”

Hammond said KDMC has increased staffing to handle the added appointments.

All appointments for the week of February 22-26 are full, but patients can request a later appointment, or check for any openings, by calling the KDMC COVID-19 hotline at 606-408-2683. Patients can also sign on to their KDMC MyChart account to register as a patient and see open appointment times.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash graphic
Car accident closes road in Ashland
UPDATE | Both bridges reopen
Bath & Body Works at Huntington Mall moving to new, bigger location
A Cabell County paramedic was injured last week, after a large chunk of ice flew off of a...
Cabell County ambulance hit by ice; paramedic injured
Pub license suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders

Latest News

Neighbors say there was so much damage and so many trees down, despite all the help, it took...
Community no longer stranded, thanks to National Guard
Neighbors say there was so much damage and so many trees down, despite all the help, it took...
Neighbors in one community no longer stranded thanks to National Guard help
Marshall improves to 2-0-1
MU ETSU SOCCER HIGHLIGHTS
Air Force Master Sergeant David Brown says roughly 60 members from the Ohio Army National Guard...
National Guard helps with storm recovery in Lawrence County, Ohio