KDMC vaccine appointments rescheduled after winter storms

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Winter weather forced thousands of people across the country to miss their COVID-19 vaccine appointment last week. Now hospitals and health departments in the Tri-State are playing catch up.

King’s Daughters Medical Center normally sees 1,000 vaccine appointments per day. Last week, that number dropped to 600 because of bad winter weather. On Tuesday, 1,300 appointments were scheduled, according to vaccine clinic coordinator Bob Hammond.

“The crowds are a bit larger, and we anticipate that it’ll continue through the rest of the week,” Hammond said.

Hundreds of appointments were added to an already-full schedule at KDMC. After last week’s cancellations, some people had to wait a few extra days for their second vaccine dose, but Hammond said it is still important to get fully vaccinated.

“You want to have it between 28 and 31 days, but you can go up to six weeks,” Hammond said. “Ideally, you want to get it as soon as possible.”

Hammond said KDMC has increased staffing to handle the added appointments.

All appointments for the week of February 22-26 are full, but patients can request a later appointment, or check for any openings, by calling the KDMC COVID-19 hotline at 606-408-2683. Patients can also sign on to their KDMC MyChart account to register as a patient and see open appointment times.

