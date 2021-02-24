Advertisement

Lawrence County teachers vaccinated at mass vaccination event

More than 1,000 Lawrence County educators were vaccinated Wednesday.
More than 1,000 Lawrence County educators were vaccinated Wednesday.(WSAZ Amber Sipe)
By Amber Sipe
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than 1,000 Lawrence County educators were vaccinated Wednesday. The Lawrence County Health Department hosted a mass vaccination event for school staff.

Vaccine distribution for Ohio educators began Feb. 1, and each week more counties were eligible for the vaccine. Lawrence County was the only local county in the final stage of distribution.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” South Point High School Principal Dean Nance said.

Nance said he decided to get the vaccine because he wants to gets kids back in the classroom full-time.

“There’s just nothing like that contact between a teacher and a student, where they can answer their questions and identify where they need help and assistance and intervention,” he said.

According to Debbie Fisher, public health information officer for the Lawrence County Health Department, 1,162 teachers were signed up to receive the vaccine Wednesday.

“I think everybody’s just really excited to get this vaccine and get on with our lives,” Fisher said. “We’ve given up so much over this past year because of COVID, and finally, we’re starting to see a little bit of light at the end of this tunnel.”

Fisher said several volunteers helped with the clinic. Among the volunteers were school nurses, nursing students from Ohio University Southern’s BSN program, local nurses and members of the community.

“We’re just really blessed to have so many people helping us,” Fisher said.

She also wanted to thank South Point Local Schools Superintendent Mark Christian for offering the old South Point High School as a vaccination site.

If any school employee missed Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic, they can call the Lawrence County Health Department at 740-532-3962.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soul Minnehan, 1, was abducted Monday from a home in Franklin County, Ohio, investigators say.
UPDATE: 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect arrested
W.Va. schools mandated to return for full-time in-person learning
Bath & Body Works at Huntington Mall moving to new, bigger location
The Pint Pub on Kanawha Boulevard East has been advised to immediately cease all operations for...
Pub license suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger involved in Tuesday AM car accident

Latest News

A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
Bill to prohibit vehicles from driving slow in the left lane advances
According to a Facebook post from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, James King, 46, of St....
Kanawha deputies asking for public’s assistance in locating alleged burglar
David Kahn, Broadcast and Media Relations Manager for the West Virginia Power, joins the WSAZ...
WSAZ Now Desk | West Virginia Power baseball joins new league, under new ownership
When Corridor H is fully completed, it will connect Interstate 79 in Weston to Interstate 81 in...
Bid award for paving work on the section of Corridor H approved