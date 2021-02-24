Lawrence County teachers vaccinated at mass vaccination event

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than 1,000 Lawrence County educators were vaccinated Wednesday. The Lawrence County Health Department hosted a mass vaccination event for school staff.

Vaccine distribution for Ohio educators began Feb. 1, and each week more counties were eligible for the vaccine. Lawrence County was the only local county in the final stage of distribution.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” South Point High School Principal Dean Nance said.

Nance said he decided to get the vaccine because he wants to gets kids back in the classroom full-time.

“There’s just nothing like that contact between a teacher and a student, where they can answer their questions and identify where they need help and assistance and intervention,” he said.

According to Debbie Fisher, public health information officer for the Lawrence County Health Department, 1,162 teachers were signed up to receive the vaccine Wednesday.

“I think everybody’s just really excited to get this vaccine and get on with our lives,” Fisher said. “We’ve given up so much over this past year because of COVID, and finally, we’re starting to see a little bit of light at the end of this tunnel.”

Fisher said several volunteers helped with the clinic. Among the volunteers were school nurses, nursing students from Ohio University Southern’s BSN program, local nurses and members of the community.

“We’re just really blessed to have so many people helping us,” Fisher said.

She also wanted to thank South Point Local Schools Superintendent Mark Christian for offering the old South Point High School as a vaccination site.

If any school employee missed Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic, they can call the Lawrence County Health Department at 740-532-3962.

