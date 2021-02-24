Advertisement

Lowe’s stores filling 600-plus jobs in Charleston and Huntington

(Source: Lowe's)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lowe’s plans to hire more than 600 associates across its stores in Charleston and Huntington as part of its plan to add more than 50,000 associates nationwide this spring.

Job seekers can visit here or text “JOBS” to LOWES (56937) to learn about nearby opportunities and apply.

Lowe’s is hiring seasonal and year-round part-time and full-time retail associates.

All hourly associates are eligible for Lowe’s quarterly profit-sharing bonuses, which were paid to 100 percent of U.S. stores in the first three quarters of this year.\

Lowe’s area stores will hold an interview day on Wednesday March 3.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soul Minnehan, 1, was abducted Monday from a home in Franklin County, Ohio, investigators say.
UPDATE: 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect arrested
Bath & Body Works at Huntington Mall moving to new, bigger location
W.Va. schools mandated to return for full-time in-person learning
The Pint Pub on Kanawha Boulevard East has been advised to immediately cease all operations for...
Pub license suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger involved in Tuesday AM car accident

Latest News

AEP says under 12,000 customers remain out of power in W.Va.
Power outage
Over 1,000 still without power with Big Sandy RECC
Explosion reported at West Virginia State Police forensic lab, person injured
COVID-19 W.VA. | 11 additional deaths, 243 new cases