Lowe’s stores filling 600-plus jobs in Charleston and Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Lowe’s plans to hire more than 600 associates across its stores in Charleston and Huntington as part of its plan to add more than 50,000 associates nationwide this spring.

Job seekers can visit here or text “JOBS” to LOWES (56937) to learn about nearby opportunities and apply.

Lowe’s is hiring seasonal and year-round part-time and full-time retail associates.

All hourly associates are eligible for Lowe’s quarterly profit-sharing bonuses, which were paid to 100 percent of U.S. stores in the first three quarters of this year.\

Lowe’s area stores will hold an interview day on Wednesday March 3.

