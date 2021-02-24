Man arrested in connection with arson

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fire.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says Donald Naylor, of Smithers, is charged with the felony offense of 1st Degree Arson.

The fire happened on January 28 on Laird Street in Smithers. Investigators say someone poured kerosene around the inside of a residence and ignited the fire.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you’re asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or contact them through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can call the Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

