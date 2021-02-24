Advertisement

National Guard helps with storm recovery in Lawrence County, Ohio

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Clean-up efforts have been underway in Lawrence County after severe weather left behind major damage.

Members from the Ohio National Guard have been called in by Gov. Mike DeWine to help clean up weather damage throughout the county.

“I personally got the call around ten at night, told to roll out by 5 a.m., grabbed what I could. We rolled out,” said Air Force Senior Master Sgt. David Brown.

Brown says roughly 60 members from the Ohio Army National Guard and 40 airmen have been working around the clock since Saturday.

“Sun up to sun down,” Brown said.

They’re focusing their efforts on cleaning up fallen trees and debris on more county and township roads, since they’ve been hit the hardest throughout the county.

“It means a lot,” said Lawrence County Engineer Patrick Leighty.

Thankful for the extra help, Leighty knows firsthand how the county would not be able to do this on their own.

“We can’t do that with our own forces at the time because we have seventeen people to work in an area that’s 457 square miles,” Leighty said.

“I’m from Ohio, and we gotta stick together and help each other out,” Brown said.

Brown says as long as there is light, they’ll continue cleaning up in Lawrence County until the job is done.

