HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We celebrated National Rare Disease Day early with Tom Thomas, a nurse practitioner and who has a special connection with the day. Tom’s wife has Vascular Ehlers Danlos and they both advocate for rare disease day. Rare disease day is an annual event that is internationally recognized. To learn more information you can head to the rare disease day website.

