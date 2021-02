PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Over 1,000 Big Sandy RECC customers are still without power.

Officials say as of February 24 at 11:00 a.m., 1,225 members are in the dark. This is down from the peak of over 10,000 after last Monday’s ice storm.

There are crews working on restoring power and additional crews are arriving to help Wednesday.

