Russell pounds Fairview

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Russell Red Devils beat Fairview Tuesday night by a final of 65-38 sparked by a 3rd quarter where they outscored the Eagles 24-6. Russell was led in scoring by Brady Bell who had 19 points while Charlie Jachimczuk added 17. The Eagles’ Jaxon Manning scored 8 points in the first quarter and ended up with 21.

Russell’s record is now 9-4 while Fairview falls to 4-11.

