Storm cleanup | Who’s responsible for what?

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Piles of broken limbs and trees are still parting the roadways as storm cleanup from the winter weather continues.

As many move from rescue to recovery, finding out who’s responsible for the cleanup can be tricky.

“We’ve gotten some calls asking ‘if this downed tree belongs to the city, the state, or is it private property?” said Michelle Grubb, public information officer for the city of Ashland.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is in charge of maintaining downed trees on state highways.

For trees entangled in power lines, Kentucky Power runs a program known as the Trimming Vegetation Management Program throughout the year to reduce the number of downed lines when a storm hits.

“We’ll maintain the right of way on your property. Within five years, we’ll return and continue to keep that right of way open up and control your vegetation growing there,” said Dusty Roll of the Kentucky Power Forestry Division.

As the ice begins to thaw, the grounds are becoming too wet, and fallen trees are still a concern.

City of Ashland crews are using a cut-and-throw method but want to assure the public they’ll be back to clean it up.

“We get those trees off the main roadway. Then they circle back and finish the cleanup by chipping everything down,” Grubb said. “It goes in priority order. The first priority is getting the roads open that allows AEP, along with Kentucky Power, to assess the damage and get power restored.”

City of Ashland crews uses a spreadsheet to track the roads that have been cleared and the ones where debris is still lying along the roadside.

When in city limits you can report a downed tree or pothole here.

To report a downed tree or a hazard in your area with Kentucky Power, click here.

