The Counseling Center to redevelop old Mitchellace building in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - One of the big landmarks that harken back to those “Peerless City” days of Portsmouth is about to become a big part in the city’s future.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Portsmouth resident Chris Cook. “Everybody in life needs a chance to get help and get recovery.”

The Counseling Center is moving into the old Mitchellace shoe string building and giving it a brand new look, including a new roof, new windows and a new paint job.

“It’s going to be really fun to bring the building back to life and remodel it and get employees in here,” said The Counseling Center CEO Andy Albrecht.

With their current operations spread all over town, Albrecht says that The Counseling Center’s new headquarters will be a one-stop shop, a behavior health hospital of sorts.

“For the drug and alcohol patient, we’d love to try to mimic that experience for the client,” Albrecht said. “When they walk through the front doors, they might need withdrawal management, they might need crisis services, and they might need a hot meal.”

The Counseling Center says the new facility will be the largest redevelopment project in Southern Ohio. While some worry about the clientele it may bring to the east end of town, others are excited to make it a haven for a new beginning.

“The East End is bad for druggies but we don’t have no problem,” said East End resident Norman Davis. “If any of them comes here to get help, I’d be glad to see them come.”

The Counseling Center plans on beginning the redevelopment of the building by early 2022 at the latest, with the hope of bringing in patients by 2023. The Mitchellace Shoe String Company, currently using the third floor of the building, will move to a new location.

