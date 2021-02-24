Three vehicles involved in accident

UPDATE 2/24/21 @ 9:00 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of 5th Street Hill in Huntington are back open.

The three vehicles involved in a crash have been removed.

Road crews put salt on the pavement after reports of black ice.

ORIGINAL STORY 2/24/21

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three vehicles were involved in an accident Wednesday morning.

It happened on 5th Street Hill in the right lane in Huntington around 7:49 a.m.

Dispatchers say no one was hurt.

According to crews at the scene, two southbound lanes are shut down. Traffic is being diverted.

There’s no word on what caused the accident, but investigators say black ice has been reported in the area.

