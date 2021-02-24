Warm weather brings relief, spotlights more problems

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday’s warm sunshine brought welcome relief after last week’s winter storms. Still, it cast a light on more problems that lie ahead.

Bobby Maynard spends most of his time teaching and creating music in his music studio, right next to his home, but the sound of crashing trees wasn’t the accompaniment he was hoping for.

“It was a sound I had never heard before. All these trees popping and cracking. It sounded like gunshots or something,” Maynard said. “When these trees fell, it sounded like it was coming through the roof. It was really scary, and I never want to go through that again.”

Maynard is left to orchestrate cleaning up the mess Mother Nature left behind, surrounding his home.

“It took a good beating, for sure. All these trees covered up the air conditioner and the roof. The awning, the gutters, even some of the siding got damaged,” Maynard said.

Uprooted trees coming tumbling down isn’t just a concern for homeowners, as we head into a weekend of rain in the forecast. The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) says it’s on their minds, too.

“It’s hard to prepare for or get way ahead of it. As you drive on our roads, you will see plenty of trees around, and trying to decide what’s going to fall on a rainy night is almost impossible. We’ll do the best we can get out there and clear the roadways if anything is blocking it,” said Jacob Bumgarner with WVDOH.

For now, Maynard is walking to the beat of a different drum as he begins to clean up the path of destruction.

