WSAZ Now Desk | West Virginia Power joins new league, under new ownership

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Power is returning for another season of baseball, but this year, in a new league and under new ownership.

The City of Charleston announced Wednesday that the Power would be joining the Atlantic League. David Kahn, Broadcast and Media Relations Manager, joins the WSAZ Now Desk with a look at what’s in store for the upcoming season.

